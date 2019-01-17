Job Title: Multimedia Journalist

Job Opening Date: December 12, 2018

Job Number: #19-10

Univision Local Media WLTV in Miami is seeking a full time Multi Media Journalist. The right candidate will work as a one-person operation and be responsible for reporting, shooting and editing news stories and producing content for use in multiple outlets. Candidate will write and post across various platforms including updating web site and mobile products. The right candidate must be able to shoot and edit, be active in social media, do walk-and-talk live shots and be able to grab viewers with sights and sounds. Must work effectively under pressure and in a fast-paced environment, meeting tight deadlines and maintaining a positive attitude. Must be able to work flexible hours, nights, weekends, and holidays as needed.

Job Responsibilities

Gather information, conduct interviews, shoot video, produce, report and edit assigned stories daily; field reporting for news and sports related stories and events.

Post video, pictures and stories to Website, Facebook, Twitter, Radio and other social media outlets.

Maintain strong familiarity with local, national and international news and issues of the day.

Establish and maintain news contacts in the community.

Maintain a positive work atmosphere by behaving and communicating in a manner that works well with co-workers, supervisors and the community at large.

Participate in community related events organized by the station.

Other duties as deemed necessary.

Required Skills & Experience

BA degree in communication, journalism, television broadcasting or equivalent experience

2-5 years as multimedia/video journalist in mid to large markets TV newsrooms, performing in front and behind the camera preferred; or equivalent combination of education and experience

Candidate must be completely fluent in English and Spanish, with superior written/spoken Spanish language skills

Must possess a strong on-camera presence and have an outgoing personality.

Must have story telling ability and Able to perform in a “live” setting required

Requires high ethical and journalistic standards

Must have functional to advanced knowledge in the use of field cameras, gear and editing systems

Must be able to make sound decisions while working under extreme deadlines

Must be able to handle on-air ad-lib situations in a calm and professional manner

Must be able to identify technical and conceptual problems and develop solutions

Desired Skills & Experience

Able to use newsroom computer systems and applications (both hardware/software)

Knowledge of INews and Adobe Premier

Ability to follow directions and incorporate constructive criticism into work results.

Experience covering Sports is a plus

Sports knowledge

Must be able to drive and have a valid driver’s license with a good driving record

Physical Requirements

Ability to sit, stand and walk for up to 8hrs without restrictions

Ability to lift and carry up to 30 pounds for extended periods of time

Eligibility Requirements

Must be willing to work from office in Miami, FL

Employment/education will be verified

Must have unrestricted authorization to work in the United States

Please apply on our Univision Careers Webpage:

https://univision.csod.com/ats/careersite/jobdetails.aspx?site=2&c=univision&id=2827

UNIVISION (WLTV-23, WAMI-69, WAMR-107.5FM, WRTO-98.3FM, WQBA-1140AM,

WAQI-710 AM) IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER