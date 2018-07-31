|Position/Title:
Multimedia Journalist
ake your mark in Broadcasting and Digital Media. Sinclair Broadcast Group and Sinclair Digital Solutions are dedicated to making Sinclair a communications powerhouse! We are the largest and most diversified television broadcasting company in the country. Sinclair owns and operates, programs or provides services to more television stations than anyone and has affiliations with all major networks. Sinclair Digital group is focused on bringing the most engaging content to web, mobile and over-the-top broadcasting to audiences all over the country! Our success is the result of extraordinary employees and an exemplary management team who believe in a vision and are dedicated ensuring a great future for our employees. Whether you are an industry veteran or a just starting out, you can find it at Sinclair! We are advancing the world of Broadcasting and we want YOU to join our winning team!
Full Time
8/10/2018
9/10/2018
Mobile
Alabama
http://www.weartv.com
We’re looking for someone with sharp news judgment, excellent technical skills and the ability to work well independently. Experience with live shots is required, experience with Live-U is a plus. You will be expected to produce daily content on a variety of platforms including the internet, social networking sites and mobile phones, in addition to television. You must have and maintain a valid license and a good driving record.
While applying online, please include a web link of your recent work. If you do not have a web link, please apply online and then send a non returnable DVD to:
WPMI-TV Attn: News Director 661 Azalea Road Mobile, AL 36609
Please apply online by going to: http://sbgi.net/sbgi-careers/