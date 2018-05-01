Category:

WPMI-TV has an exciting opportunity for a Multimedia Journalist (MMJ). Your responsibilities as an MMJ will include reporting, shooting and editing news stories, enterprising story ideas, developing contacts, as well as other responsibilities as assigned. A minimum of 2 years reporting experience is required.

5/3/2018 Closing Date:

6/3/2018 City:

Mobile State:

Alabama URL:

http://www.weartv.com Experience:

We’re looking for someone with sharp news judgment, excellent technical skills and the ability to work well independently. Experience with live shots is required, experience with Live-U is a plus. You will be expected to produce daily content on a variety of platforms including the internet, social networking sites and mobile phones, in addition to television. You must have and maintain a valid license and a good driving record. While applying online, please include a web link of your recent work. If you do not have a web link, please apply online and then send a non returnable DVD to: WPMI-TV Attn: Bob Noonan 661 Azalea Road Mobile, AL. 36609 Requirements:

· Minimum of 2 years reporting/MMJ experience is required · Sharp news judgment · Excellent technical skills and the ability to work well independently · Must be a strong writer and communicator · Must know how to shoot, edit and handle digital responsibilities Contact:

