Details: Make your mark in Broadcasting and Digital Media. Sinclair Broadcast Group and Sinclair Digital Solutions are dedicated to making Sinclair a communications powerhouse! We are the largest and most diversified television broadcasting company in the country. Sinclair owns and operates, programs or provides services to more television stations than anyone and has affiliations with all major networks. Sinclair Digital group is focused on bringing the most engaging content to web, mobile and over-the-top broadcasting to audiences all over the country! Our success is the result of extraordinary employees and an exemplary management team who believe in a vision and are dedicated ensuring a great future for our employees. Whether you are an industry veteran or a just starting out, you can find it at Sinclair! We are advancing the world of Broadcasting and we want YOU to join our winning team! WPMI has an exciting opportunity for a Multimedia Journalist (MMJ). Your responsibilities as an MMJ will include reporting, shooting and editing news stories, enterprising story ideas, developing contacts, as well as other responsibilities as assigned. You will be expected to produce daily content on a variety of platforms including the internet, social networking sites and mobile phones, in addition to television.