Multimedia Journalist

Essential Functions

1. Creates multimedia content for multi-platform distribution (TV & digital).

2. Shoots, writes, and edits story ideas.

3. Coordinates, organizes and conducts interviews.

4. Gathers, edits, packages and publishes local news content – focusing on (but

not limited to) News, Weather and Traffic.

5. Writes text articles, publishes video clips and edits image galleries according

to the local editorial “voice in the station’s websites and social media

accounts.

6. Develops and maintains a network of contacts providing access to exclusive

stories.

7. Assists producer in establishing sources, finding and executing enterprise news

investigations, building and maintaining strong list of story ideas.

8. Represents the station in community related events.

Competencies

1. Technical Capability.

2. Strategic Thinking.

3. Multitasking.

4. Communication Proficiency.

5. Teamwork.

6. Ability to Work Well Under Pressure.