Date Posted: 01/24/2018

Entravision Communications Corporation

Multimedia Journalist

Location/Market: Orlando, FL

JOB DESCRIPTION

Summary

Assists with various aspects of news production. Responsible for shooting, writing, editing, and publishing content, coordinating and conducting interviews, and representing the station in community related events. Reports to the News Director.

Essential Functions

Creates multimedia content for multi-platform distribution (TV & digital). Shoots, writes, and edits story ideas. Coordinates, organizes and conducts interviews. Gathers, edits, packages and publishes local news content – focusing on (but not limited to) News, Weather and Traffic. Writes text articles, publishes video clips and edits image galleries according to the local editorial “voice in the station’s websites and social media accounts. Develops and maintains a network of contacts providing access to exclusive stories. Assists producer in establishing sources, finding and executing enterprise news investigations, building and maintaining strong list of story ideas. Represents the station in community related events.

Competencies

Technical Capability. Strategic Thinking. Multitasking. Communication Proficiency. Teamwork. Ability to Work Well Under Pressure.

Position Type/Expected Hours of Work

This is a full-time position, Monday through Friday. Must be willing to undertake shift work associated with working for a 24/7 news operation. Must be able to work holidays. Actual hours and schedule may vary.

Supervisory Responsibility

Reports directly to Assistant News Director

Required Education and Experience

Bachelor’s degree in communication, journalism, or related field. Must be fluent in Spanish (high level of reading, writing, and speaking the language is essential). Must have strong English, reading, writing and speaking. Reporting, shooting, writing, and editing experience with good ratings track record. Be informed on news events locally and nationally.

Working Conditions:

Ability to lift and/or carry and manage news photography and lighting equipment. Exposed frequently to outside conditions. Must be able to work holidays. Must work hours necessary to perform responsibilities as outlined above. If not a citizen of USA, must have permanent work permit.

Other Duties

Please note this job description is not designed to cover or contain a comprehensive listing of activities, duties or responsibilities that are required of the employee for this job. Duties, responsibilities and activities may change at any time with or without notice.

Entravision Communications Corporation participates in the E-Verify system operated by the US Department of Homeland Security and the Social Security Administration and will use E-Verify to confirm work eligibility for all new hire employees.

Entravision Communications is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

We encourage women and minorities to apply.

