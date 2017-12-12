Multimedia Journalist

|Details:
Summary
Assists with various
aspects of news production. Responsible for shooting, writing, editing, and
publishing content, coordinating and conducting interviews, and representing
the station in community related events. Reports to the News Director.
Essential Functions
1.
Creates multimedia content for multi-platform distribution (TV & digital).
2.
Shoots, writes, and edits story ideas.
3.
Coordinates, organizes and conducts interviews.
4.
Gathers, edits, packages and publishes local news content – focusing on (but
not limited to) News, Weather and Traffic.
5.
Writes text articles, publishes video clips and edits image galleries according
to the local editorial “voice in the station’s websites and social media
accounts.
6.
Develops and maintains a network of contacts providing access to exclusive
stories.
7.
Assists producer in establishing sources, finding and executing enterprise news
investigations, building and maintaining strong list of story ideas.
8.
Represents the station in community related events.