Multimedia Journalist

Summary

Assists with various

aspects of news production. Responsible for shooting, writing, editing, and

publishing content, coordinating and conducting interviews, and representing

the station in community related events. Reports to the News Director.

Essential Functions

1.

Creates multimedia content for multi-platform distribution (TV & digital).

2.

Shoots, writes, and edits story ideas.

3.

Coordinates, organizes and conducts interviews.

4.

Gathers, edits, packages and publishes local news content – focusing on (but

not limited to) News, Weather and Traffic.

5.

Writes text articles, publishes video clips and edits image galleries according

to the local editorial “voice in the station’s websites and social media

accounts.

6.

Develops and maintains a network of contacts providing access to exclusive

stories.

7.

Assists producer in establishing sources, finding and executing enterprise news

investigations, building and maintaining strong list of story ideas.

8.

Represents the station in community related events.