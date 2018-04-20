Position/Title:

Multimedia Content Producer Details: This is a full time position. Actual hours and schedule may vary. Supervisory Responsibility Reports directly to National Content Editor 1. Shoot, edit, write, produce and develop video content for digital and broadcast platforms 2. Work closely with programming creative teams to develop ideas into video campaigns 3. Manage high level of video content production in a fast paced deadline oriented environment 4. Apply technical, editorial and creative storytelling expertise during all stages of production 5. Ability to publish on all major social media platforms 6. Edit using Final Cut Pro and Adobe Creative Suite 7. Produce live, scripted and branded content for multiple stakeholders Vacancy Type:

Full Time Date Posted:

4/20/2018 Closing Date:

5/20/2018 State:

Florida URL:

entravision.com Experience: 1. 5+ years of experience producing, editing & shooting content 2. Knowledge and understanding of Regional Mexican music lifestyle including music, artists, and culture 3. Excellent written and verbal communication skills in both English and Spanish 4. Strong problem solving skills with firm understanding of current technologies 5. Ability to manage multiple projects, personalities and budgets while delivering consistent results 6. Experience in television and radio preferred but not required Requirements: 1. Punctuality. 2. Dependability. 3. Excellent Communication Skills. 4. Technical Capability. 5. Ability to Work Independently. Additional Information:

Please note this job description is not designed to cover or contain a comprehensive listing of activities, duties or responsibilities that are required of the employee for this job. Duties, responsibilities and activities may change at any time with or without notice. Contact:

entravision.com