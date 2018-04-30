Entravision Communications Corporation

Multimedia Content Producer

Location/Market: Orlando, FL

JOB DESCRIPTION

Essential Functions

Shoot, edit, write, produce and develop video content for digital and broadcast platforms Work closely with programming creative teams to develop ideas into video campaigns Manage high level of video content production in a fast paced deadline oriented environment Apply technical, editorial and creative storytelling expertise during all stages of production Ability to publish on all major social media platforms Edit using Final Cut Pro and Adobe Creative Suite Produce live, scripted and branded content for multiple stakeholders

Competencies

Punctuality. Dependability. Excellent Communication Skills. Technical Capability. Ability to Work Independently.

Position Type/Expected Hours of Work

This is a full time position. Actual hours and schedule may vary.

Supervisory Responsibility

Reports directly to National Content Editor

Required Education and Experience

5+ years of experience producing, editing & shooting content Knowledge and understanding of Regional Mexican music lifestyle including music, artists, and culture Excellent written and verbal communication skills in both English and Spanish Strong problem solving skills with firm understanding of current technologies Ability to manage multiple projects, personalities and budgets while delivering consistent results Experience in television and radio preferred but not required

Other Duties

Please note this job description is not designed to cover or contain a comprehensive listing of activities, duties or responsibilities that are required of the employee for this job. Duties, responsibilities and activities may change at any time with or without notice.

Entravision Communications Corporation participates in the E-Verify system operated by the US Department of Homeland Security and the Social Security Administration and will use E-Verify to confirm work eligibility for all new hire employees.

Entravision Communications is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

We encourage women and minorities to apply.