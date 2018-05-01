Multi-Skilled/Multimedia Photojournalist

Category:

WTLV/WJXX, the TEGNA duopoly in Jacksonville, Florida is looking for a creative photojournalist to join our news team. This candidate will have excellent production and non-linear video editing skills. Must be a team player who embraces the tenets of professional journalism, connects with story subjects and has a special eye for images to create the very best, memorable, unique work for all of our platforms. Proficiency in a variety of technologies including but not limited to ENG delivery, ftp file transfer and delivery, mobile phone delivery, cell and live stream feeds, etc. Generating story ideas, content and social media engagement required. Must be able to work a flexible schedule. SNG operation, still photography and excellent writing skills a plus. We are an Equal Opportunity Employer and value the benefits of diversity in our workplace. Vacancy Type:

5/1/2018

6/1/2018

Jacksonville

Florida

1 Year(s) Requirements: Requirements: • 3 years’ experience preferred • Journalist and/or Mass Communication degree preferred. • Current driver’s license and excellent driving history required. About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) is an innovative media company that serves the greater good of our communities. With 47 television stations and two radio stations in 39 markets, TEGNA delivers relevant content and information to consumers across platforms. It is the largest owner of top 4 affiliates in the top 25 markets, reaching approximately one-third of all television households nationwide. Each month, TEGNA reaches 50 million adults on-air and approximately 35 million across its digital platforms. TEGNA has been consistently honored with the industry’s top awards, including Edward R. Murrow, George Polk, Alfred I. DuPont and Emmy Awards. TEGNA delivers results for advertisers through unparalleled and innovative solutions including OTT local advertising network Premion, centralized marketing resource Hatch, and G/O Digital, a one-stop shop for local businesses to connect with consumers through digital marketing. Across platforms, TEGNA tells empowering stories, conducts impactful investigations and delivers innovative marketing solutions. For more information, visit www.TEGNA.com. TEGNA Inc. is a proud equal opportunity employer. We are a drug free, EEO employer committed to a diverse workforce. We encourage and consider all qualified candidates regardless of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, age, marital status, personal appearance, sexual orientation, gender identity, family responsibilities, disability, enrollment in college or vocational school, political affiliation, veteran status or genetic information. Contact Company:

