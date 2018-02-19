loading...

WFTS-TV (mkt 13) in Tampa, Florida is looking for the next great Multimedia Marketing Producer/Editor. Live and work where everyone else vacations.

The Multi-Media Producer/Editor is responsible for fully producing on-air promotions, proof of performance, and station sponsorship spots. Will also work with Creative Services Director on execution of brand strategy and direction.

Key activities

Produce station image campaigns, investigative promos and sales/community initiatives. This includes development of concept, copywriting, shootings and spot production, including studio and field technical production

Conceptualize and edit on-air promotional spots for news, programming, web and special projects on multiple platforms

Works closely with reporters and management staff on story development and promotional script ideas

Interact with and respond to social media audiences

Analyze rundowns to coordinate the best on-air, social and digital marketing materials

Track monthly analytics on all current social/digital platforms. Provide ways to optimize platform growth

Work closely with the team on story development and promotional script ideas

Perform other duties as needed by management

Education & Experience/Certifications

High School diploma (or GED) required. Bachelors degree preferred

1 – 3 years experience of writing or editing in local broadcast preferred

At least two (2) years professional broadcasting marketing/promotions/creative services experiences required.

Skills & Abilities

Knowledge of social media maintenance

Understanding of Nielsen rating sheets

Working knowledge of current creative suite for product development

Subperb attention to detail, time management skills, and strong communication skills

Knowledge of post production television editing suites, with emphasis on Adobe Creative Suite

Experience working with camera, audio and light equipment

Working knowledge of MAC systems

Work environment

Must be able to lift up to 75 pounds.

Yes – Valid driver’s license and good driving record required. In addition, proof of insurance and liability coverage may be required.

The E.W. Scripps Company (NYSE: SSP) serves audiences and businesses through a growing portfolio of television, radio and digital media brands. With 33 television stations, Scripps is one of the nation’s largest independent TV station owners. Scripps runs an expanding collection of local and national journalism and content businesses, including Newsy, the next-generation national news network; podcast industry leader Midroll Media; and fast-growing national broadcast networks Bounce, Grit, Escape and Laff. Scripps produces original programming including “Pickler & Ben,” runs an award-winning investigative reporting newsroom in Washington, D.C., and is the longtime steward of the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Founded in 1878, Scripps has held for decades to the motto, “Give light and the people will find their own way.”

As an equal employment opportunity employer, The E.W. Scripps Company and its affiliates do not discriminate in its employment decisions on the basis on race, sex, sexual orientation, gender, color, religion, age, genetic information, medical condition, disability, marital status, citizenship or national origin, and military membership or veteran status, or on any other basis which would be in violation of any applicable federal, state or local law. Furthermore, the company will make reasonable accommodations for qualified individuals with known disabilities unless doing so would result in an undue hardship for the company.

To create a profile & apply, please visit: https://recruiting.adp.com/srccar/public/RTI.home?c=1060841&d=External

