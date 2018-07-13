The WALA Reporter (Multi-Media Journalist) researches, writes, reports, limited anchor duties, shoots video and edits news material for television newscasts and all WALA news platforms, including digital and smart phones. The successful individual will furnish a wide variety of news content either working alone or in tandem with other field personnel. This position coordinates with Content Center/Assignment Desk and team of multi- media producers. The Newsperson contributes live shots utilizing microwave, satellite and other technology for feeding stories to Content Center. The individual will be called upon to represent WALA in public in a professional and courteous manner.

Requirements:

Writes, reports, shoots and edits video news stories from concept to finish; contributes copy stories to newscasts and digital platforms. Performs live reports on daily basis. Generates story ideas, cultivates news sources and remains knowledgeable regarding places, events and people in the news, local or national.

Maintains contacts within business community to report promptly on new or continuing events

Provides daily story notes outlining ideas for future stories. Passes along facts uncovered concerning ongoing projects. Provides progress reports on story checks. Shares information relating to upcoming events, meetings or story developments. Presents stories via on air, live from the set, live remotes or live indoor locations.

Serves as community ambassador for the news department. Responds to concerns of viewers. Makes personal appearances on behalf of the station. Attends station sponsored promotion events as scheduled.

Must possess advanced

understanding of legal and ethical issues impacting journalism. Ability to

combine words and pictures into informative and interesting news stories. Advanced knowledge of the locale, governing bodies, demographics and public

figures. Ability to edit stories as necessary. Ability to perform quality work in high pressure deadline situations. Must possess excellent verbal and written communication skills. Must possess valid Driver’s License