MULTI-MEDIA JOURNALIST (Regular Full Time / Gainesville): Provide original news content for WOFL, WOGX, fox35orlando.com and various social media platforms by successfully accomplishing the following: gather news information including; conducting live and taped interviews; write stories and deliver news reports on-air, on-line and other media platforms. These platforms require the Digital Journalist to shoot and edit video and present material in an engaging manner. Must contribute to social media efforts; initiate research, and enterprise stories. Must be a self-starter, able to work independently, have outstanding time management skills and complete required assignments on deadline. Strong working knowledge of technical aspects of television news production required, including digital and web-based newsgathering tools and non-linear editing such as AVID. A college degree with emphasis in Communications or Journalism and a minimum of two years’ experience preferred. Must have a valid driver’s license, must be able to meet driving requirements. Must be able to lift 40 pounds.

