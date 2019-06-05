Subject: New Job listing from West Palm Beach-Treasure Coast,FL

Media – Journalism – Newspaper

Morning Show / Station Producer

iHeartMedia Stations

Creates program content and manages the whole production process for both live and recorded radio programs

Produce & run the board for a well established news/talk morning show.

Create unique station imaging for a heritage news/talk station and sports station daily

Undertakes key administrative responsibilities as well as assists in planning and producing live and/or pre-recorded radio shows which may include news, talk, sports, traffic, and feature productions.

Generates original ideas, identifies suitable ideas from others, and carries out thorough research.

Researches information, obtains materials and assists with contacting and scheduling guests.

Gives direction to presenters, content providers, assistants and other crew members.•

Obtains permissions or licenses for recording or broadcasting on location, and for the use of music, sound effects and audio archive material.

Monitors listener emails, inquiries and responses related to shows.

Works in collaboration with presenters, performers or other program contributors, in order to perform quality assurance to meet established production standards, rules and regulations.

Uses various broadcasting technologies such as soundboards and editing/production software.

Schedules and monitors the radio stream during live recordings.

Assists with time-keeping, saving show recordings, archiving show files and post-production editing as directed.

May work the board for pre-recorded or live shows.

Programming experience using NexGen

The ability to troubleshoot and problem solve technical issues

Highly reliable willing to work a flexible schedule

Ability to generate original ideas, and to think creatively about how to communicate them to audiences; has comprehensive knowledge of subjects relevant to specific radio genres

Excellent writing and storytelling skills; ability to tailor and adapt content for different audiences and platforms

Knowledgeable of the radio market, different station/program styles, audience demographics

Knows how to use a variety of recording equipment and to operate different radio studios

Excellent communication skills, complemented by diplomacy, empathy and patience

Ability to build rapport and draw information from people

Can coach and develop others

Has confidence and tenacity to pursue information, overcome obstacles and pitch ideas to senior colleagues

Stress tolerance: ability to work calmly and effectively under pressure, and to react quickly to changes

Ability to plan and organize, set priorities, multi task and meet tight deadlines

Full knowledge of the law, rules and industry regulations around radio production; knows when it is necessary, and how to acquire, relevant clearances and licenses

Proficient in Microsoft Office suite and social networking platforms

3+ years’ experience as Radio Producer and/or Assistant

West Palm Beach, FL: 3071 Continental Drive, 33407

Regular

Full Time

6/21/2019

9/19/2019

West Palm Beach

Florida

