Morning Show Co-host- Full Time

WPCV has an immediate opening for a full time morning show co-host.

The ideal candidate should have :

Minimum 2 years morning show experience in the country format

Understand family friendly radio and social media

Be comfortable running the console

Be proficient in the production studio

This position will be filled shortly. Therefore, any applications should be sent to us ASAP. Interested candidates should email a 3 minute mp3 aircheck and resume to mjames@hallradio.net and put “WPCV MORNING SHOW OPENING” in the subject line of the email. No phone calls please.

