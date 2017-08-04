Morning Show Co-host- Full Time

On-Air Personality
WPCV has an immediate opening for a full time morning show co-host.
The ideal candidate should have :
- Minimum 2 years morning show experience in the country format
- Understand family friendly radio and social media
- Be comfortable running the console
- Be proficient in the production studio
This position will be filled shortly. Therefore, any applications should be sent to us ASAP. Interested candidates should email a 3 minute mp3 aircheck and resume to mjames@hallradio.net and put “WPCV MORNING SHOW OPENING” in the subject line of the email. No phone calls please.