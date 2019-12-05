Title: Morning Show Co-Host – WQYK-FM – Beasley Media Group LLC

Location: Tampa, FL

Description: Beasley Media Group Tampa Bay is looking for a Morning Show Co-Host that also possesses strong Digital Skills. We’re seeking a great communicator and story teller with a true sense of how to create content that will resonate with the Country Life Group. The perfect candidate can quarterback our Morning Show, understand how to localize a Morning Show, is forward thinking and is a true content innovator. This is a very active station, heavily involved in the community and requires someone who is fearless and willing to get out of the studio and meet listeners. If you are ready to work in a building full of incredible talent with a family atmosphere and a must-win attitude, we would love to hear from you. This is not a job for beginners. Only qualified applicants meeting all criteria will be considered.

Qualifications

At least THREE (3) years of proven success as a Morning Show Co-Host

Creative and Forward Thinking

Full understanding of PPM Best Practice as it applies to an on air show

Proficient with Vox-Pro, WordPress social networking platforms, interviewing, and LIVE broadcasts.

Strong Digital and Social Media Skills are a must

Strong Commercial Production skills are a requirement

Knowledge and Passion for the Country Format

Last Date for consideration: Until position filled.

Qualified candidates may send your best stuff to:

Travis Daily

Operations Manager/ Beasley Media Group, LLC. Tampa

9721 Executive Center Drive N. Suite 200

St. Petersburg, FL 33702

Travis.daily@bbgi.com

Beasley Media Group, LLC Is an Equal Opportunity Employer.