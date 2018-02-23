Morning Show Co-Host

Details: Current employees and contingent workers click here to apply and search by the Job Posting Title. iHeartMedia Stations Job Summary: Radio talk show host Responsibilities • Performs news, talk, music, comedic or other format shows or program for broadcast entertainment. • Establishes relationship with listeners by providing entertainment and/or information of interest consistent with format, genre, and targeted demographic audience. • Interviews guests, moderates debates, converses with callers, and hosts live events. • Adheres to all guidelines, policies and procedures of the station, iHeartMedia, the FCC and all other federal, state and local laws, including policies and procedures regarding indecency and obscenity. • Prepares for an air shift using creativity, imagination and exercise of independent professional judgment in writing, producing, interviewing, taping or broadcasting on-air material. • Ensures logged commercials, promotions and any other programming essential to the stations operation are aired. • Maintains a website personality page. • Participates in required station Programming, Promotions, and Sales staff meetings and events. • Makes regular approved appearances at paid and non-paid station events; serves as ambassador for the radio station(s) when out in public. • Executes only the interviews and events on air that are approved by Program Director; follows designated show format. • Assists with voice over and production of paid and non-paid spots required to run on the station. • Serves as primary creative voice and directs support staff of show. • Researches and gains knowledge of subject matter that facilitates speaking extemporaneously and providing immediate non-scripted analysis/commentary. • Finalizes content using digital audio editing software. • Prepares written content, visual images, audio material and video footage for websites, blogs, or other social media platforms. • Checks studio equipment for proper functioning and notifies Engineering of technical malfunctions affecting quality of the broadcast. • Handles emergency inserts (e.g. news updates and breaking stories, emergencies, alert system tests, etc.); is on call for possible disasters, breaking news, or acts of nature. Qualifications • Proficient in Microsoft Office suite and social networking • Proficient in media production and broadcast systems; familiar with NexGen, Vox Pro, and Pro Tools • Strong knowledge of all FCC rules and regulations • Socially informed and perceptive; up-to-date and in tune daily with the local and national trends and/or specialized knowledge of topics/events related to on-air discussions • Demonstrated upbeat personality, informative, entertaining and engaging on the air; able to relate to station audience • Pleasant, charismatic and well-controlled voice; excellent pronunciation • Excellent verbal and written communication and editing skills; proficient in grammar; ability to make others feel comfortable and open up on air • Demonstrated creativity and imagination • Able to maintain composure when faced with difficult situations and personalities • Can work well in a team environment; collaborative • Able to adapt to changes in schedules and maintain composure in a fast-paced environment with short deadlines • May require other language proficiency, e.g., Spanish Work Experience • 3+ years of on-air radio experience required • Audio demo of on-air interviews, commentary, announcements, etc. Education • 4-year college degree, preferably in Communications or Broadcast Journalism Certifications • None required Location Maitland, FL: 2500 Maitland Center Parkway, Suite 401, 32751 Position Type Regular The Company is an equal opportunity employer and will not tolerate discrimination in employment on the basis of race, color, age, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, religion, disability, ethnicity, national origin, marital status, protected veteran status, genetic information, or any other legally protected classification or status. Our organization participates in E-Verify. Click here to learn about E-Verify. Current employees and contingent workers click here to apply and search by the Job Posting Title.