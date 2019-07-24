Morning News Anchor

Category:

WPMI-TV is looking for a dynamic News Anchor to lead our morning newscast. The candidate must have strong editorial judgement. The successful candidate will have a commanding presence for our morning and noon broadcasts. In this role, you will provide content for our broadcast and digital platforms, as well as maintain a robust presence on WPMI's social media pages.

http://www.weartv.com Experience:

Required Skills: Excellent Communication skills

Work with show producers on News Content and Format.

A strong writer

Outstanding editorial skills

The ability to work well with others

The ability to be a command presence on the desk and in the field

Proven leader and outstanding newsroom citizen

Appear on behalf of the station at public events

A strong understanding of social media Requirements:

Required Experience: Previous anchoring experience at a commercial television station is required

Candidate must have 3 years on-air experience

Considerable live shot experience is a must

The ability to multitask and deliver news under pressure in live situations in both newscasts and other programming

Exceptional written communications skills using a conversational writing style

Strong editorial judgment and a proven ethical foundation Contact:

