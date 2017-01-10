Morning Meteorologist (Full-Time)

The Morning Meteorologist serves as the primary presenter of weather forecasts, graphics and important weather stories. This content will be on digital, broadcast, social media and in person with visiting groups. The perfect candidate knows when to be serious and when to have fun. He or she presents in a manner that is clear, engaging and meaningful to the viewers. An understanding of Florida geography, culture and way of life is required. Severe weather chasing and live wall-to-wall experience is a must. Weather is the # 1 reason why viewers watch local TV newscasts and visit our website. We need a brand builder, a great communicator who has a great personality.

Essential Duties & Responsibilities:

Presents news/weather stories and other content for all platforms.

Creates graphics using WSI software

A strong command of the English language and grammar

Ensures that all news/weather content meets company standards for journalistic integrity and production quality.

Writes and delivers the weather story in a clear and concise manner.

Produces weathercasts and communicates clear direction with team members.

Assists in writing, copy editing, researching and coordinating news programming and other content.

Acts as a field reporter as assigned.

Responds to breaking news and other urgent newsrooms situations as required.

Participates in promotional activities including public appearances.

Performs special projects and other duties as assigned.

Produces content for the website and other eMedia platforms.

Interacts with viewers/users on social media sites.

Requirements & Skills:

Bachelor’s degree in Meteorology, Broadcast Journalism, or a related field, or an equivalent combination of education and work related experience.

Fluency in English.

Excellent communication skills, both oral and written with the ability to ad lib when required.

Minimum two years’ experience in weather casting and broadcasting. (More or less depending on market size.)

Superior on-air presence.

Excellent news and weather judgment with an expansive knowledge of local and national current events, history, newsmakers and issues.

Experience guiding, directing and motivating others.

Ability to identify the developmental needs of others and to coach, mentor or otherwise help others to improve their knowledge or skills.

Proficiency with computers, telephones, copiers, scanners, fax machines and other office equipment.

Ability to meet deadlines, prioritize assignments and handle multiple tasks simultaneously.

Ability to effectively listen to fully understand problems and communicate with a team to shape a solution.

Valid driver’s license with a good driving record.

Flexibility to work any shift.

Physical Demands & Work Environment: The Morning Meteorologist must be able to sit, conduct telephone conversations, use electronic mail, write letters and memos, conduct face-to-face discussions with individuals or groups, make decisions without supervision, make decisions that impact the results of co-workers, work in close proximity to others, work outdoors occasionally in all weather conditions, and work indoors in environmentally controlled conditions. In addition the Morning Meteorologist must be able to handle, control or feel objects, tools or controls. Work may be conducted in extremely bright or inadequate lighting conditions.

