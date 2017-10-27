loading...

Morning Anchor

ABC 7 in beautiful Sarasota, Florida is home to some of the best sunsets you’ll ever see, but now we are looking for a Morning News Anchor to brighten up the sunrise on Good Morning Suncoast.

The ideal candidate will have a love of morning news, a desire and willingness to keep the newscast fresh and bring a special personality to this unique community. You should also be well versed in social media and interacting with viewers and fans. Producing and reporting experience is a must and will be part of the daily job duties. You’ll work with a talented team to bring new content to the morning news and aid in the battle against repetition. You should also be excited to take part in community events and represent the station proudly. This is not an entry level position. You must have anchoring experience to be considered for this job. Candidate must successfully complete pre-employment drug screen and MVR check.

Apply online at Raycom Media Careers:

https://careers-raycommedia.icims.com/jobs/7599/morning-anchor/job and attach resume with cover letter. No phone calls please. EOE-M/F/D/V

