|Position/Title:
Meteorologist Part-time
|Details:
The Meteorologist develops and presents weathercasts which are consistent with station mission and branding. In addition, this position:
Implements station weather research initiatives.
Develops weathercasts to attract the largest available audience .
Expands weather brand reach on digital platforms.
Work performed is for all media platforms and initiatives, including for example: on-air, web, digital and social media.
Weather School Visits: Coordinates with weather team.
70%Prepares and anchors interesting and informative weathercasts with station brand and research in mind. 15%Develops and innovatives new presentation tools for TV and digital platforms. 10%Makes public appearances on behalf of the station including. 5%Appears in station promotions.
|Vacancy Type:
Full Time
|Date Posted:
8/28/2018
|Closing Date:
10/31/2018
|City:
Mobile – 36606
|State:
Alabama
|Experience:
One year experience as a weather anchor or meteorologist at a commercial television staton.
|Requirements:
AMS or NWA seal preferred.
Proficiency with complex computer-driven weather production systems, preferably Weather Central and Barons.
Must be flexible and willing to work unexpected hours for severe weather must be willing to work a split-shift.
Must possess excellent ad lib skills and be able to drive long-form severe weather coverage solo or in a team setting.
Must be willing to work in a team-oriented environment.
|Additional Information:
EOE/Minorities/Females/Veterans/Disabled
|Contact:
To apply go to: Fox10tv.com / Careers