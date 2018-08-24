Meteorologist Part-time

Details:

The Meteorologist develops and presents weathercasts which are consistent with station mission and branding. In addition, this position:

Implements station weather research initiatives.

Develops weathercasts to attract the largest available audience .

Expands weather brand reach on digital platforms.

Work performed is for all media platforms and initiatives, including for example: on-air, web, digital and social media.

Weather School Visits: Coordinates with weather team.

70%Prepares and anchors interesting and informative weathercasts with station brand and research in mind. 15%Develops and innovatives new presentation tools for TV and digital platforms. 10%Makes public appearances on behalf of the station including. 5%Appears in station promotions.