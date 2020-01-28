Meteorologist F/T

|Details:
Meteorologist
WESH-TV has an opening for a high energy, highly skilled meteorologist. We are looking for a meteorologist who knows the science, but can tell a relatable weather story. Our next meteorologist will be an accurate forecaster, keep our viewers and employees safe, convey appropriate tone, summarize complicated information, and stay cool under pressure.
Job Responsibilities:
- Get our viewers ready with accurate, compelling, and understandable weather forecasts.
- Will provide urgent, immediate weather information before and during severe weather events
- Will be able to simultaneously provide content on TV, for our radio partners, and on our digital platforms.
- Will utilize all the technology and tools available to us, to tell an intriguing weather story
- Will be deployed in the field during weather events
- Gather information
- Summarize fact and clearly communicate content for broadcast
Experience Requirements:
· Previous on-air experience required.
Qualifications Requirements:
· In-depth knowledge of weather science and forecasting.
· Proven on-air experience in handling breaking news and severe weather coverage
· Dynamic on-air presence with a conversational weather presentation
· Knowledgeable about how to interpret and translate high powered radar data
· Proficient in using WSI graphics and technology
- Excellent forecasting and on-air skills
- Strong organizational skills
- Ability to tell a compelling weather story
- Ability to use common television weather systems.
- Radar experience preferred
- Ability to do live field reporting on weather and other topics.
Education:
- Minimum Bachelor’s Degree in Meteorology or related field
· CBM and/or AMS seal preferred
· Military training and experience will be considered