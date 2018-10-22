JOB TITLE: Meteorologist

JOB OPENING DATE: September 27, 2018

JOB NUMBER: #18-19

Position Summary

WLTV Univision 23 is looking for an experienced Meteorologist to develop and produce forecast tailored for delivery on multiple platforms. Ideal candidate should be an excellent communicator, possess a commanding and professional on-air presence with top-notch judgement. Looking for someone creative, who can clearly explain the weather story offering daily content on variety of platforms including TV, Radio, Digital, Social Networking and Mobile. Someone innovative who is highly engaged in stations digital efforts (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Website etc.) utilizing graphics and video. Candidate must be able to produce weathercasts that stand out in a competitive news market. Looking for someone who understands and is fully engaged with active weather information, quickly responding to weather alerts, available for on call situations, and maintaining in constant contact with news team during severe weather.

Job Responsibilities

Anchor weather and traffic segments on regularly scheduled newscasts.

• Responsible for airing severe weather alerts, cut-ins and crawls.

• Compiles forecasts and other weather data using WSI system.

• Arranges and composes maps and illustrations using WSI system.

• Produce daily content on variety of platforms including TV, Radio, Internet, Social Networking and Mobile.

• Makes public appearances, including school visits and station promotions.

• Must be available for on call situations and maintaining in constant contact with news team during severe weather.

• Be available for inter-stations support in weather related news occurrences.

Minimum Qualifications

Innovative thinker and problem solver with passion for Weather and nature.

• Must work well with producers and technical staff to craft compelling weathercasts and weather-related stories. Professional on-air presence with top-notch judgement, verbal, written and visual communication skills.

• Knowledgeable in computer graphic systems, with ability to design and manipulate visual content using

specialized software. Technologically savvy with strong computer skills.

Must be able to adlib and possess a strong story-telling ability.

• Ability to report from the field weather related information.

• Creative, innovative, highly engaged in digital platforms.

• Flexible to work any assigned shift, including evening, weekends, and holidays.

• Ability to perform well under pressure, manage breaking news situations, meet strict deadlines, and

respond quickly to changes.

• Effective news writing ability for all platforms.

• Knowledge of News gathering equipment and computers.

• Strong journalistic standards and ethics.

Education Requirements

• A college degree in Meteorology, Atmospheric Science or equivalent technical training in a meteorology-

related institutional setting will be required. A CBM/NWA seal is desired.

Experience Requirements

• 1-3 years as on-air weathercaster preferred

• Experience in a live setting, adlibbing, and use of the chroma key required.

• Experience with WSI weather system and graphics preferred

• Experience with severe weather coverage preferred

Language Requirements

• Excellent and grammatically accurate Spanish language skills – both written and oral – required. Bilingual

– fluency in English and Spanish is required.

SEND RESUME TO:

https://univision.csod.com/ats/careersite/jobdetails.aspx?site=2&c=univision&id=2604

UNIVISION (WLTV-23, WAMI-69, WAMR-107.5FM, WRTO-98.3FM, WQBA-1140AM,

WAQI-710 AM) IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER