|Position/Title:
Meteorologist
|Details:
WESH-TV has an opening for a high energy, highly skilled part-time meteorologist. We are looking for a meteorologist who knows the science, but can tell a relatable weather story. Our next meteorologist will be an accurate forecaster, keep our viewers and employees safe, convey appropriate tone, summarize complicated information, and stay cool under pressure.
Job Responsibilities:
Experience Requirements:
· Previous on-air experience required.
Qualifications Requirements:
· In-depth knowledge of weather science and forecasting.
· Proven on-air experience in handling breaking news and severe weather coverage
· Dynamic on-air presence with a conversational weather presentation
· Knowledgeable about how to interpret and translate high powered radar data
· Proficient in using WSI graphics and technology
Education:
|Vacancy Type:
Part Time
|Date Posted:
2/14/2018
|Closing Date:
3/16/2018
|City:
Winter Park – 32789
|State:
Florida
|Contact:
Please visit http://careers.hearsttelevision.com/ to apply. EOE