MARC Radio Media Sales Representative Job Description

MARC Radio serves the Gainesville-Ocala and surrounding market with unique radio products designed to attract a large listening audience, serve our local community and generate results for our advertisers.

Job Responsibilities:

Prospect, market, sell and service advertising to new businesses, build and maintain positive working relationships with clients, and sell additional company products and services to new and/or existing clients. In addition, individual will prepare campaign schedules, promotional ideas, negotiate business contracts and achieve revenue goals. This position requires the individual to make face-to-face calls on prospects and/or current clients. Other duties as assigned by company.

Work Schedule :

Work schedule hours are Monday through Friday, 8:30am to 5:30pm. Attendance at company meetings and/or events which may fall outside normal Monday through Friday schedule may also be required.

Job Requirements :

Strong communication skills

Ability to build relationships with customers

Ability to work under pressure and meet sales targets and deadlines

Self-disciplined to work independently

Excellent time-management and organizational skills

Ability to walk up to 5 miles per day, carry 25 pounds, sit or drive 4-6 hours, and stand 1-2 hours per day

Successful completion of a drug screen and background check

Bachelor’s Degree preferred (not required)

Valid state driver’s license

Maintain auto insurance policy at all times during employment

Job Status:

Full Time, exempt.

Interested candidates should email resume to careers@marcradio.com.

MARC Radio provides equal employment opportunities (EEO) to all employees and applicants for employment without regards to race, color, sex, national origin, age, disability or genetics. In addition to federal law requirements, MARC Radio complies with applicable state and local laws governing nondiscrimination in employment in every location which the company has facilities. This policy applies to all terms and conditions of employment, including recruiting, hiring, placement, promotion, termination, layoff, transfer, leaves of absence, compensation and training. MARC Radio expressly prohibits any form of workplace harassment based on race, color, religion, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, national origin, age, genetic information, disability, or veteran status. Improper interference with the ability of MARC Radio employees to perform their job duties may result in discipline up to and including discharge.

