Media Controller Part-Time

Media Controller P/T

WWSB in Sarasota, Florida is looking for a part time Media Controller/Master Controller to manage the process of ingest, QC, transfer and playout of video/on-air content. Candidates need a strong eye for detail, excellent problem-solving ability and technical aptitude. The ability to work with people in a fast-paced multi-tasking environment is a necessity.

Duties include but are not limited to, commercial ingest, transcoding and segmenting of shows for air, checking video and audio quality and aspect ratio of ingested content. The candidate will also pan in live shots, verify closed captioning, dub content, and various other duties.

An understanding of file based workflows, together with a good knowledge of videotape and media file formats along with ingest and/or playout experience is desirable. General computer skills are an absolute must.

This is an exciting opportunity for a person passionate about television to work with state of the art equipment and systems in an evolving environment. We are looking for an excellent team player who has a solutions-oriented approach, a “can do” attitude and the ability to multi-task without compromising quality.

Qualified applicants only, apply online to:

https://careers-raycommedia.icims.com/jobs/8469/media-controller/job and attach resume. Candidate must successfully complete pre-employment drug screen and MVR check. No phone calls please. EOE-M/F/D/V