|Position/Title:
Media Account Manager
|Details:
Acts as Media Account Manager for WSFL-TV/AntennaTV & THISTV with responsibility to sell advertising time on our Stations/our Digital platforms, to meet financial goals and maintain client and agency relationships.
|Vacancy Type:
Full Time
|Closing Date:
11/4/2017
|City:
Fort Lauderdale – 33394
|State:
Florida
|Experience:
Bachelor’s degree in advertising or marketing or equivalent related experience
Must be familiar with selling TV time, programming and rating books
Requires strong negotiating and selling skills, knowledge of Microsoft Office, TV Scan, QualiTap
Requires a driver’s license and car
Must be able to travel and entertain clients
Must have proven sales performance, self-motivated and possess a positive attitude. Typically requires 2-5 years’ experience in broadcast advertising sales
REVENUE/BUDGET/STAFF RESPONSIBILITY
Position will have a direct impact on Station revenue and its ability to meet business goals and plans
Daily contact with traffic concerning schedule changes; with programming concerning schedule changes and with Finance concerning past due accounts
Weekly contact with advertisers and clients concerning sales and requests
Assist in supervising sales assistants
WSFL is an equal opportunity employer
|Requirements:
Negotiate with clients to obtain the largest share of the client’s advertising dollars at the highest unit rate
The ability to develop, maintain, service and entertain direct relationships with agencies and clients to promote station’s image and perception
The ability to identify needs of advertisers and prepare custom sales presentations
Develop and create new programs to maximize revenue from existing clients
Constantly developing new business revenue streams to include digital/on line as well as using our Dot2 channels (Antenna and ThisTV)
Maintaining a customer friendly attitude and dedication to customer needs
Process orders and manage preemptions
Pre-sell and post-sell accounts with pertinent research information
Prepare availabilities and presentations utilizing research information to include Polk, Media Manager, Dare and Eport (for order input and maintenance)
Prepare and participate in competitive research reports
Assist Finance in collecting revenue from past due accounts
Treat all co-workers with proper manners and respect
Responsible for delivery agreed upon goals as outlined quarterly for Spots/Dot2, New Business and digital.
All other duties as assigned by Local Sales Manager and Station Manager
|Contact:
For consideration please apply to www.tribunemediacareers.com