Media Account Manager

Bachelor’s degree in advertising or marketing or equivalent related experience

Must be familiar with selling TV time, programming and rating books

Requires strong negotiating and selling skills, knowledge of Microsoft Office, TV Scan, QualiTap

Requires a driver’s license and car

Must be able to travel and entertain clients

Must have proven sales performance, self-motivated and possess a positive attitude. Typically requires 2-5 years’ experience in broadcast advertising sales

REVENUE/BUDGET/STAFF RESPONSIBILITY

Position will have a direct impact on Station revenue and its ability to meet business goals and plans

Daily contact with traffic concerning schedule changes; with programming concerning schedule changes and with Finance concerning past due accounts

Weekly contact with advertisers and clients concerning sales and requests

Assist in supervising sales assistants

WSFL is an equal opportunity employer