Position/Title: Media Account Executive
Details: Acts as Media Account Manager for WSFL-TV/AntennaTV & THISTV with responsibility to sell advertising time/space on our Stations/our Digital platforms, to meet financial goals and maintain client and agency relationships.
Vacancy Type: Full Time
Date Posted: 12/1/2017
Closing Date: 12/31/2017
City: Fort Lauderdale – 33394
State: Florida
Experience:
• Bachelor’s degree in advertising or marketing or equivalent related experience
• Must be familiar with selling TV time, programming and rating books
• Requires strong negotiating and selling skills, knowledge of Microsoft Office, NSI and Comscore
• Requires a driver’s license and car
• Must be able to travel and entertain clients
• Must have proven sales performance, self-motivated and possess a positive attitude.
• Typically requires 2-5 years’ experience in broadcast advertising sales
REVENUE/BUDGET/STAFF RESPONSIBILITY
• Position will have a direct impact on Station revenue and its ability to meet business goals and plans
• Daily contact with traffic concerning schedule changes; with programming concerning schedule changes and with Finance concerning past due accounts
• Weekly contact with advertisers and clients concerning sales and requests
• Assist in supervising sales assistants
Requirements:
• Negotiate with clients to obtain the largest share of the client’s advertising dollars at the highest unit rate
• The ability to develop, maintain, service and entertain direct relationships with agencies and clients to promote station’s image and perception
• The ability to identify needs of advertisers and prepare custom sales presentations
• Develop and create new programs to maximize revenue from existing clients
• Constantly developing new business revenue streams to include digital/on line as well as using our Dot2 channels (Antenna and ThisTV)
• Maintaining a customer friendly attitude and dedication to customer needs
• Process orders and manage preemptions
• Pre-sell and post-sell accounts with pertinent research information
• Prepare availabilities and presentations utilizing research information to include Polk, Media Manager, Dare and Eport (for order input and maintenance)
• Prepare and participate in competitive research reports
• Assist Finance in collecting revenue from past due accounts
• Treat all co-workers with proper manners and respect
• Responsible for delivery agreed upon goals as outlined quarterly for Spots/Dot2, New Business and digital.
• All other duties as assigned by Local Sales Manager and Station Manager
Contact: For consideration please apply to www.tribunemediacareers.com