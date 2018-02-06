loading...

Position/Title: Media Account Executive

Details: Acts as Media Account Manager for WSFL-TV/AntennaTV & THISTV with responsibility to sell advertising time/space on our Stations/our Digital platforms, to meet financial goals and maintain client and agency relationships.

Vacancy Type: Full Time

Date Posted: 12/1/2017

Closing Date: 12/31/2017

City: Fort Lauderdale – 33394

State: Florida

Experience:

• Bachelor’s degree in advertising or marketing or equivalent related experience

• Must be familiar with selling TV time, programming and rating books

• Requires strong negotiating and selling skills, knowledge of Microsoft Office, NSI and Comscore

• Requires a driver’s license and car

• Must be able to travel and entertain clients

• Must have proven sales performance, self-motivated and possess a positive attitude.

• Typically requires 2-5 years’ experience in broadcast advertising sales

REVENUE/BUDGET/STAFF RESPONSIBILITY

• Position will have a direct impact on Station revenue and its ability to meet business goals and plans

• Daily contact with traffic concerning schedule changes; with programming concerning schedule changes and with Finance concerning past due accounts

• Weekly contact with advertisers and clients concerning sales and requests

• Assist in supervising sales assistants

Requirements:

• Negotiate with clients to obtain the largest share of the client’s advertising dollars at the highest unit rate

• The ability to develop, maintain, service and entertain direct relationships with agencies and clients to promote station’s image and perception

• The ability to identify needs of advertisers and prepare custom sales presentations

• Develop and create new programs to maximize revenue from existing clients

• Constantly developing new business revenue streams to include digital/on line as well as using our Dot2 channels (Antenna and ThisTV)

• Maintaining a customer friendly attitude and dedication to customer needs

• Process orders and manage preemptions

• Pre-sell and post-sell accounts with pertinent research information

• Prepare availabilities and presentations utilizing research information to include Polk, Media Manager, Dare and Eport (for order input and maintenance)

• Prepare and participate in competitive research reports

• Assist Finance in collecting revenue from past due accounts

• Treat all co-workers with proper manners and respect

• Responsible for delivery agreed upon goals as outlined quarterly for Spots/Dot2, New Business and digital.

• All other duties as assigned by Local Sales Manager and Station Manager

Contact: For consideration please apply to www.tribunemediacareers.com

