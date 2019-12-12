Category:

WPEC is seeking a Master Control Operator. The ideal candidate must be versatile and capable of learning specialized software applications and have an aptitude for operating electronic equipment. You must have great attention to detail, excellent computer skills, and must be able to work in a fast paced environment.

WPEC is seeking a Master Control Operator. The ideal candidate must be versatile and capable of learning specialized software applications and have an aptitude for operating electronic equipment. You must have great attention to detail, excellent computer skills, and must be able to work in a fast paced environment. Responsibilities include, but are not limited to: Broadcast operations including setting up, controlling and monitoring television broadcast equipment to transmit television programs and commercials to the viewing audience

On-air switching, dubbing and transferring programs

Gathering satellite feeds for broadcast use

Preparation and operation of equipment (before, during and after live newscasts)

Support the production of newscasts and other live or taped programming for television and multi-platform use

Support operation of the station by assisting Engineering, News, and other departments

Previous experience as a Master Control Operator is preferred. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer and Drug Free Workplace!

http://edyy.fa.us2.oraclecloud.com/hcmUI/CandidateExperience/en/sites/ /job/1339