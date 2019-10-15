Master Control Operator

|Details:
Responsible for controlling all on-air equipment and quality of final on-air signals. Executes and monitors audio/video quality of daily programming. Dubs commercial and promotional spots. Maintains daily program log. Troubleshoots and communicates effectively with other departments.
Essential Functions
1. Controls all on-air equipment and responsible for quality of final on-air signal.
2. Live on-air audio/video switching.
3. Loads Playlist and executive’s daily programming using the Leitch automation system.
4. Oversees dub commercials and promotional spots into Leitch and tape back-up.
5. Monitors audio/video quality of programming and takes corrective action when necessary.
6. Loads Program tapes as needed.
7. Maintains daily program log and updates throughout the day.
8. Records incoming feeds.
Competencies
1. Technical Capability.
2. Strategic Thinking.
3. Communication Proficiency.
4. Leadership.