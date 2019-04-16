|Position/Title:
Master Control Operator
|Details:
Responsible for controlling all on-air equipment and quality of final on-air signals. Executes and monitors audio/video quality of daily programming. Dubs commercial and promotional spots. Maintains daily program log. Troubleshoots and communicates effectively with other departments.
|City:
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS – 32714
|Experience:
Required Education and Experience
1. One (1) year Master Control experience
Essential Functions
- Controls all on-air equipment and responsible for quality of final on-air signal.
- Live on-air audio/video switching.
- Loads Playlist and executives daily programming using the Leitch automation system.
- Oversees dub commercials and promotional spots into Leitch and tape back-up.
- Monitors audio/video quality of programming and takes corrective action when necessary.
- Loads Program tapes as needed.
- Maintains daily program log and updates throughout the day.
|Requirements:
Competencies
- Technical Capability.
- Strategic Thinking.
- Communication Proficiency.
- Leadership.
Other Duties
Please note this job description is not designed to cover or contain a comprehensive listing of activities, duties or responsibilities that are required of the employee for this job. Duties, responsibilities and activities may change at any time with or without notice.
|Additional Information:
Position Type/Expected Hours of Work
This is a Part Time position, Monday through Friday. Actual hours and schedule may vary.
Supervisory Responsibility
Reports directly to Master Control Supervisor
|Contact:
Please visit
https://entravision.com
|Apply Online URL:
https://entravision.com