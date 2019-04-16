ENTRAVISION.COM

Master Control Operator

Location/Market: Orlando, FL

JOB DESCRIPTION

Summary

Responsible for controlling all on-air equipment and quality of final on-air signals. Executes and monitors audio/video quality of daily programming. Dubs commercial and promotional spots. Maintains daily program log. Troubleshoots and communicates effectively with other departments.

Essential Functions

Controls all on-air equipment and responsible for quality of final on-air signal.

Live on-air audio/video switching.

Loads Playlist and executives daily programming using the Leitch automation system.

Oversees dub commercials and promotional spots into Leitch and tape back-up.

Monitors audio/video quality of programming and takes corrective action when necessary.

Loads Program tapes as needed.

Maintains daily program log and updates throughout the day.

Records incoming feeds.

Competencies

Technical Capability.

Strategic Thinking.

Communication Proficiency.



Position Type/Expected Hours of Work

This is a Part Time position, Monday through Friday. Actual hours and schedule may vary.

Supervisory Responsibility

Reports directly to Master Control Supervisor

Required Education and Experience

One (1) year Master Control experience.

Other Duties

Please note this job description is not designed to cover or contain a comprehensive listing of activities, duties or responsibilities that are required of the employee for this job. Duties, responsibilities and activities may change at any time with or without notice.

