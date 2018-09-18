Master Control Operator

Responsibilities include, but are not limited to :

· Broadcast Operations including setting up, controlling and monitoring television broadcast equipment to transmit television programs and commercials to the viewing audience

· On-air switching, dubbing and transferring programs

· Gathering satellite feeds for broadcast use

· Preparation and operation of equipment (before, during and after live newscasts)

· Support the production of newscasts and other live or taped programming for television and multi-platform use

· Support operation of the station by assisting Engineering, News, and other departments

· Other duties as assigned