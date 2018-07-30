Category:

Master Control Operator Details: Make your mark in Broadcasting and Digital Media. Sinclair Broadcast Group and Sinclair Digital Solutions are dedicated to making Sinclair a communications powerhouse! We are the largest and most diversified television broadcasting company in the country. Sinclair owns and operates, programs or provides services to more television stations than anyone and has affiliations with all major networks. Sinclair Digital group is focused on bringing the most engaging content to web, mobile and over-the-top broadcasting to audiences all over the country! Our success is the result of extraordinary employees and an exemplary management team who believe in a vision and are dedicated ensuring a great future for our employees. Whether you are an industry veteran or a just starting out, you can find it at Sinclair! We are advancing the world of Broadcasting and we want YOU to join our winning team! WPEC in West Palm Beach, Florida is seeking a Master Control Operator! Vacancy Type:

http://www.wearewestpalm.com Experience: Requirements: · Applicant must be versatile and capable of learning specialized software applications and have an aptitude for operating electronic equipment · Must have great attention to detail, excellent computer skills, and must be able to work in a fast paced environment · Previous experience as a Master Control Operator is preferred Requirements: Responsibilities include, but are not limited to: · Broadcast Operations including setting up, controlling and monitoring television broadcast equipment to transmit television programs and commercials to the viewing audience · On-air switching, dubbing and transferring programs · Gathering satellite feeds for broadcast use · Preparation and operation of equipment (before, during and after live newscasts) · Support the production of newscasts and other live or taped programming for television and multi-platform use · Support operation of the station by assisting Engineering, News, and other departments · Other duties as assigned Contact:

