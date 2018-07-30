Master Control Operator

|Requirements:
Responsibilities include, but are not limited to:
· Broadcast Operations including setting up, controlling and monitoring television broadcast equipment to transmit television programs and commercials to the viewing audience
· On-air switching, dubbing and transferring programs
· Gathering satellite feeds for broadcast use
· Preparation and operation of equipment (before, during and after live newscasts)
· Support the production of newscasts and other live or taped programming for television and multi-platform use
· Support operation of the station by assisting Engineering, News, and other departments
· Other duties as assigned