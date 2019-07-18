Category:

MARKETING

Marketing Associate

Make your mark in Broadcasting and Digital Media. Sinclair Broadcast Group and Sinclair Digital Solutions are dedicated to making Sinclair a communications powerhouse! We are the largest and most diversified television broadcasting company in the country. Sinclair owns and operates, programs or provides services to more television stations than anyone and has affiliations with all major networks. Sinclair Digital group is focused on bringing the most engaging content to web, mobile and over-the-top broadcasting to audiences all over the country! Our success is the result of extraordinary employees and an exemplary management team who believe in a vision and are dedicated ensuring a great future for our employees. Whether you are an industry veteran or a just starting out, you can find it at Sinclair! We are advancing the world of Broadcasting and we want YOU to join our winning team!

Sinclair West Palm Beach (WTVX CW34, WTCN MY15 and WWHB Azteca48, WPEC CBS12) is looking for a Marketing Associate who will serve as a dedicated marketing, data, and content powerhouse across the station’s Sales and Solutions teams. From time to time, the Marketing Associate may manage assigned accounts in the role of a junior Marketing Consultant. The ideal candidate will be a well-organized multitasker with a passion for assisting others in the workgroup and contributing to the team’s success.

Full Time

7/16/2019

West Palm Beach

Florida

http://www.wearewestpalm.com

Responsibilities include:

Work efficiently with the team of Marketing Consultants (MC) and Management to support new and existing business in achievement of substantial client and station growth

Provide world-class administrative support to the MCs and Management and customer service to existing and new clients

Collaborate with MCs to fulfill advertising clients’ RFP requests and manage ad scheduling process

Drive research efforts to support MCs in selling integrated solutions to new and existing clients

Develop client-specific advertising solutions and associated sales collateral based on client’s needs and market opportunity

Process customer account orders and billing information with diligent attention to detail

Manage preempts and develop make good plans to accurately represent client’s delivery requirements

Project manage creative process and campaign execution for TV and digital solutions, including asset collection, production and trafficking

Manage databases to proactively run reports related to critical sales outcomes and present findings to Sales and Management teams as applicable

Provide database maintenance to ensure clean CRM and ability to pull data quickly, including determination of areas where the team can increase efficiency in marketing programs and sales strategy

Serve as a trusted advisor by conducting high quality business and industry analyses and reporting out to internal teams and external clients

Drive business goals by notifying sales team of upsell and account expansion opportunities

Key Attributes and Qualifications:

Passion and enthusiasm for playing a supporting role, and contributing to team success

Ability to communicate effectively with peers, supervisors, and colleagues

Effectively negotiate and influence with, or without authority

High emotional intelligence, empathy, competitiveness, and high level of urgency in delivering elite experiences for our internal team and external clients

Strong evidence of listening skills, verbal communication, and professional writing style

Engaged as a continuous learner with evidence of striving to be a high performer in role

Ability to work with teammates to receive, digest, and determine necessary outcomes for an assignment and meet strict deadlines while maintaining accuracy

Technologically savvy with ability to use multiple internet and software platforms to perform duties

Understanding of digital reporting and analytic metrics

Marketing or advertising experience a plus

Microsoft Excel, Project PowerPoint, Word, and Outlook

