|Position/Title:
Marketing Producer
|Details:
Make your mark in Broadcasting and Digital Media. Sinclair Broadcast Group and Sinclair Digital Solutions are dedicated to making Sinclair a communications powerhouse! We are the largest and most diversified television broadcasting company in the country. Sinclair owns and operates, programs or provides services to more television stations than anyone and has affiliations with all major networks. Sinclair Digital group is focused on bringing the most engaging content to web, mobile and over-the-top broadcasting to audiences all over the country! Our success is the result of extraordinary employees and an exemplary management team who believe in a vision and are dedicated ensuring a great future for our employees. Whether you are an industry veteran or a just starting out, you can find it at Sinclair! We are advancing the world of Broadcasting and we want YOU to join our winning team!
WPEC CBS12 News has an immediate opening for a Promotions Producer! We are looking for someone with a passion for data, journalism and brand marketing. In this role, you get the best of local broadcast! The first part of your shift is with the News team and the latter half with the Creative department. In your day-to-day, you will determine the best content and flow of information for each platform. You’ll help bring the most engaging content to web, mobile and on-air. From writing web stories, posting social content to editing marketing materials, you get the best of storytelling in local broadcast.
|Vacancy Type:
Full Time
|Date Posted:
3/14/2018
|Closing Date:
4/14/2018
|City:
West Palm Beach
|State:
Florida
|URL:
http://www.wearewestpalm.com
|
Responsibilities include:
· Producing daily syndicated and news topical promos
· Filling traffic logs with promotion inventory
· Assisting with station sponsored events
· Updating and maintaining the station website
· Keeping all social platforms updated throughout the day
· Producing and sharing the most engaging content to web, mobile and on-air audiences
· Back-end HTML editing to create graphics and ever-changing sections to the station website: cbs12.com
· Creating, editing and/or posting content from materials gathered by photographers and reporters. Distributes the information in the most compelling way for each platform
|
Qualifications:
· Ability to assist news and digital content properties with the growth and development of our various social media accounts by delivering consultations, evaluations, recommendations, and trainings on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and other social media channels.
· Proven experience driving success and finding new social media growth opportunities through data analysis
· Positivity, creativity, and a passion for collaboration in a team environment and a passion for customer service
· Strong and effective communicator (both verbally and in writing)
· Proficient in Google Analytics, Microsoft Office and content management systems
Requirements:
· At least 1-2 years of Non-linear editing experience and working knowledge of Avid
· At least 1-2 years of social media measurement experience.
· Solid understanding of performance metrics, including Facebook Insights, CrowdTangle and Twitter Metrics in a local broadcast setting
· Ability to write and edit content that tells a compelling story on all platforms
· Identify and provide daily and weekly content trends (internally and externally), to jump on key story trends and maximize consumption
· Superb attention to detail and time management skills
· Reliable method of transportation and a good driving record; some driving required
· Other duties as assigned
Please provide a resume, demo and cover letter to be considered. You can send a demo to 1100 Fairfield Drive, West Palm Beach, FL 33407.
|Contact:
Sinclair Broadcast Group is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer and a Drug Free Workplace.
Please apply online by going to: http://sbgi.net/sbgi-careers/