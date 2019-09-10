Category:

Media – Journalism – Newspaper

Marketing Director – 007233

Broadcasting – Radio – TV

No

POSITION SUMMARY

First Coast News in Jacksonville, FL, is leading local media into the future and seeking an all-star Director of Marketing. The director of marketing will lead the development and execution of brand-and-buzz-building strategies (on-air, online, social, mobile, experiential) to drive multiplatform audience growth and engagement. The Director of Marketing is a key player on the leadership team, driving culture throughout the organization and supporting the strategic plan and budgeting process. The ideal candidate will inspire creative excellence and deliver high impact brand experiences.

PRINCIPAL RESPONSIBILITIES

Own the strategic marketing plan for the First Coast News brand and all relevant touch points. Leverage innovation to position First Coast News as a forward-thinking brand across all products including linear, social media, digital and new business.

Serve as a collaborative and strategic business partner to the First Coast News leadership team and organization at large.

Create and implement audience development strategies by applying research insights to marketing activations, including content partnerships.

Lead the creative team and all processes/SOPs for First Coast News campaigns. Conceptualize and engineer compelling, multiplatform and original campaigns that promote our brand, products and clients. Alongside in-house team, write creative briefs, oversee production and measure success of all campaigns. Ensure thresholds for quality, clarity, relevance and other brand health dimensions are met and that all creative production is executed on time, on-team, on-strategy and on budget.

As needed, hire great people, train them well and provide ongoing feedback and development to foster their growth and career satisfaction.

Organize and develop presentations that effectively and persuasively tell a story and sell a given strategy (concept, media plans, budgets, etc), to all departments, corporate leaders, clients and other stakeholders.

Partner with local, corporate and 3rd party vendors to garner audience insights and translate those into effective, measurable marketing strategies.

Manage a team that produces First Coast Living, a daily lifestyle show dedicated to the First Coast and featuring local community events and businesses.

Partner directly with our sales team to generate revenue for the program First Coast Living and build long-term client relationships.

We are an Equal Opportunity Employer and value the benefits of diversity in our workplace.

Full Time

5/13/2019

10/7/2019

Jacksonville

Florida

None

BACKGROUND REQUIREMENTS

Minimum of 8 years consumer marketing experience with a promotion-specific record of success in any of the following: broadcast, cable, digital or agency (marketing/digital/advertising). Must understand the value of promotions placement across multiple mediums as a fundamental driver in executing the brand strategy. Television experience preferred but not required.

The ability to see and respond to future trends and developments and how to create consumer behavioral change.

Demonstrated record of success applying research insights in the content and technology landscape. Insight-driven, able to work with local research teams, digital analytics tools (e.g. Google Analytics, Chartbeat and CrowdTangle), corporate research staff and 3rd party vendors to garner audience insights and translate those into effective, measurable marketing strategies.

A planner by nature, able to operate with a sense of urgency in the present and be constantly looking 6-18 months ahead so as to bring organization, order and planning to the larger marketing team.

Experience leading an in-house creative team and ensuring team employs the full range of marketing tools particularly as it relates to brand vision and execution, and social and digital expertise.

Experience creating and measuring integrated advertising campaigns supported by an outstanding creative ability and an exceptional portfolio.

Hands-on experience in marketing content on both linear and non-linear platforms including utilizing and optimizing original video content, search (SEO and SEM), email, retargeting, social marketing, mobile marketing, etc.

Strong media planner and buyer who understands co-op spending and can build strong partnerships with network, syndication and other 3rd

Ability to work with a sense of urgency within a deadline-oriented, fast-paced team environment, juggling multiple projects and priorities at once.

Comfortable working non-traditional hours to compete in breaking news situations.

College degree in marketing or related field; Master’s degree a plus.

IMPORTANT CHARACTERISTICS FOR SUCCESS

A bold thinker/innovator; acts as a creative force with unbridled enthusiasm for growing a thriving and relevant business.

Creative, forward-thinking leader and team player.

A positive get-it-done attitude that persists regardless of obstacles and fosters collaboration and input from the team as a whole.

Can easily manage the creative process and facilitate brainstorming remaining always open to the ideas of the others with sense of how any given project/potential idea may play out in the marketplace

Competitive mindset: has aggressively competed and WON with a results story to prove it!

Ability to optimize data and input. Resilient and adaptive, willing to change plans or re-prioritize based on learnings and feedback.

Effective communicator who is able to present and justify thoughts, ideas and decisions in a clear, concise, and appropriate manner.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills and knows how to tailor all communications to the audience for which it is intended.

Lives ahead of the curve and prioritizes learning to stay in front of cutting-edge tools, promotion trends and campaigns.

Encourages collaboration; open to the ideas of others with a sense of how any given project/potential idea may play out in the marketplace.

Forward thinking leader that drives a winning team every day through an aggressive spirit and can-do attitude.

Support local sales teams in generating non-traditional revenue dollars.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) is an innovative media company that serves the greater good of our communities. With 49 television stations and two radio stations in 41 markets, TEGNA delivers relevant content and information to consumers across platforms. It is the largest owner of top 4 affiliates in the top 25 markets, reaching approximately one-third of all television households nationwide. Each month, TEGNA reaches 50 million adults on-air and approximately 30 million across its digital platforms. TEGNA has been consistently honored with the industry’s top awards, including Edward R. Murrow, George Polk, Alfred I. DuPont and Emmy Awards. TEGNA also delivers innovative and unparalleled solutions for advertisers through TEGNA Marketing Solutions (TMS). TMS is a one-stop shop that helps businesses thrive through an unmatched suite of services and solutions that reach consumers across television, email, social and over-the-top (OTT) platforms, including Premion, TEGNA’s OTT advertising service. Across platforms, TEGNA tells empowering stories, conducts impactful investigations and delivers innovative marketing solutions. For more information, visit www.TEGNA.com.

TEGNA Inc. is a proud equal opportunity employer. We are a drug free, EEO employer committed to a diverse workforce. We encourage and consider all qualified candidates regardless of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, age, marital status, personal appearance, sexual orientation, gender identity, family responsibilities, disability, enrollment in college or vocational school, political affiliation, veteran status or genetic information.

http://www.jobs.net/j/JCYiBjlv

