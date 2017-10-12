Category:

Make your mark in Broadcasting and Digital Media. Sinclair Broadcast Group and Sinclair Digital Solutions are dedicated to making Sinclair a communications powerhouse! We are the largest and most diversified television broadcasting company in the country. Sinclair owns and operates, programs or provides services to more television stations than anyone and has affiliations with all the major networks. Sinclair Digital group is focused on bringing the most engaging content to web, mobile and over-the-top broadcasting to audiences all over the country! Our success is the result of extraordinary employees and an exemplary management team who believe in a vision and are dedicated ensuring a great future for our employees. Whether you are an industry veteran or a just starting out, you can find it at Sinclair! We are advancing the world of Broadcasting and we want YOU to join our winning team! WPEC CBS12 is seeking an enthusiastic, highly motivated Marketing Consultant who can connect with clients and help them achieve their business objectives through effective TV and digital advertising. The ideal candidate will possess excellent communication skills, have an enthusiastic and outgoing personality, along with a drive to succeed. Most importantly – we are looking for a hard-working salespeople who want to hard-working salespeople who want to have FUN at work, make money, and help local businesses grow.

http://www.wearewestpalm.com Experience: Responsibilities will include: Generate revenue for the station and meet monthly goals through effective outside sales techniques

Develop new business through selling commercial advertising time and other station products by reaching out to local businesses and other advertisers

Create and present advertising strategies and ideas for local businesses incorporating TV, online and digital mediums

Provide input on sales promotion ideas to sales management

Retain current business and develop new business contacts

Attain budgeted revenue goals through effective solicitations, promotions and service

Understand the business objectives and advertising strategies of clients and find ways to help them achieve their objectives through effective advertising Requirements: Qualifications: Strong organizational, written and presentation skills

Proficient in Word, Excel and PowerPoint

Ability to build and maintain positive customer relationships

Competitive, persuasive, energetic and self-motivated traits

Ability to overcome objections

Working knowledge of new media, digital interactive initiatives and social media required

Outside media sales experience is required

Enjoy a fast paced environment with a desire to win

Professional appearance a must

Must have a valid driver’s license, good driving record and your own vehicle. Our Marketing Consultants are some of the highest commissioned sales people in the industry. If you are interested in selling some of the best media in the industry, we want to hear from you! Contact:

Sinclair Broadcast Group is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer and a Drug Free Workplace.

Please apply online by going to: http://sbgi.net/sbgi-careers/