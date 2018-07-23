Marketing and Sales Consultant

|Experience:
In this position, you will:
· Generate revenue for the station and meet monthly goals through effective outside sales techniques
· Develop new business and create results for clients through creative and effective targeted campaigns
· Research and build campaign solutions, including overall branding and creative and ensure campaign execution meets client expectation
· Establish trusting relationships with clients, community and Sinclair and meet all commitments with adequate preparation, delivery and follow-through
· Grow your book of business in alignment with goals while identifying companies that are expanding, relocating, hiring
· Meet or exceed revenue targets for existing, new, and digital business, as well as corporate initiatives and develop a strategy to support achievement of goals
· Grow share of clients’ advertising spend while increasing their overall spend
· Support quality deliverables to drive client results
· Support collection of receivables
· Build and enhance sales skills, to include effective story-telling, prospecting and relationship-building, negotiation, closing
· Develop capabilities to produce creative and effective campaigns