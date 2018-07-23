Marketing and Sales Consultant

Category:

Marketing / Sales Consultant Details: Make your mark in Broadcasting and Digital Media. Sinclair Broadcast Group and Sinclair Digital Solutions are dedicated to making Sinclair a communications powerhouse! We are the largest and most diversified television broadcasting company in the country. Sinclair owns and operates, programs or provides services to more television stations than anyone and has affiliations with all the major networks. Sinclair Digital group is focused on bringing the most engaging content to web, mobile and over-the-top broadcasting to audiences all over the country! Our success is the result of extraordinary employees and an exemplary management team who believe in a vision and are dedicated ensuring a great future for our employees. Whether you are an industry veteran or a just starting out, you can find it at Sinclair! We are advancing the world of Broadcasting and we want YOU to join our winning team! WTWC is looking for an enthusiastic, motivated Marketing / Sales Consultant who will meet or exceed revenue goals by designing creative client campaigns that drive desired business results. We are looking for someone who can connect with clients and help them achieve their business objectives through effective TV and digital advertising. Vacancy Type:

http://www.wtwc40.com Experience: In this position, you will: · Generate revenue for the station and meet monthly goals through effective outside sales techniques · Develop new business and create results for clients through creative and effective targeted campaigns · Research and build campaign solutions, including overall branding and creative and ensure campaign execution meets client expectation · Establish trusting relationships with clients, community and Sinclair and meet all commitments with adequate preparation, delivery and follow-through · Grow your book of business in alignment with goals while identifying companies that are expanding, relocating, hiring · Meet or exceed revenue targets for existing, new, and digital business, as well as corporate initiatives and develop a strategy to support achievement of goals · Grow share of clients’ advertising spend while increasing their overall spend · Support quality deliverables to drive client results · Support collection of receivables · Build and enhance sales skills, to include effective story-telling, prospecting and relationship-building, negotiation, closing · Develop capabilities to produce creative and effective campaigns Requirements: The ideal candidate will have the following skills: · Passion for contributing to a sales team with a positive mindset · Driven by practical results, opportunities to learn, and opportunities to assist others with intention · Effective relationship building, customer service, communication and negotiation skills · Superior business acumen related to new media, digital interactive initiatives and social media required · Media sales experience preferred and an excellent understanding of tv and media plans, advertising marketplace, and key competition · Ability to quickly recover from adversity · Ability to effectively communicate, build rapport and relate well to all kinds of people · Professional appearance a must · Reliable transportation and a satisfactory driving record Our Marketing Consultants are some of the highest commissioned sales people in the industry. If you are interested in selling some of the best media in the industry, we want to hear from you! Contact:

