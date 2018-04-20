Marketing and Promotions Director

Job Category: Radio/Broadcasting/Media

Full Time – Exempt

Medical, dental, vision, life, 401k, accrued vacation and sick time

Salary commensurate with experience

Position Overview: Salem Media Group is the leading U. S. radio broadcaster targeting audiences interested in conservative NewsTalk and Christian and family-themed programming. Salem Media Group in Tampa has an immediate opening for a Marketing & Promotions Director representing AM 860 THE ANSWER WGUL, AM 930 THE ANSWER WLSS, AM 1380 THE BIZ WWMI, Faith Talk AM 570 WTBN, Faith Talk AM 910 WTWD, and Radio Luz 760 AM WLCC. This position creates and directs all aspects of station promotions, marketing programs and liaison to staff, clients and the community. This individual works in the areas of Marketing/Promotions, sales service and publicity and reports directly to the General Manager.



Roles and Responsibilities:

· Identify and develop revenue-generating promotional opportunities

· Oversee all promotions and marketing efforts for all radio/media properties. This includes on-air, online, and on-location promotions. It also includes all aspects of marketing the brands in all forms, on all platforms.

· Generate specific promotional strategies to grow revenue for the stations and clients, with specific, measurable goals. This requires coordinating with personnel in the department to plan and execute these strategies and to measure their success.

· Plan and execute all aspects of station and sales driven events for both radio stations, including:

□ Prepare promotional strategy outlining timelines and deadlines for marketing elements, registration, etc.

□ Oversee registration process, send updates to team, track pacing

□ Prepare event timeline, sponsor timeline, and event agenda and program clock

□ Schedule staff and ensure all day-of responsibilities are covered

□ Create sales/event recaps

· Pursue new opportunities to grow the stations’ presence and revenue in cross-platform arenas specifically mobile, web and social media in addition to growing each stations’ brand in the Tampa Bay community.

· Responsible for development, completion and distribution of bi-annual publication FaithTalk magazine.

· Coordinate relationships with pastors, national ministries and oversee execution of national campaigns with local promotions staff.

