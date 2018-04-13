MARC Radio Sales Recruitment Open House Event

MARC Radio is holding an open house event for all candidates interested in pursuing a career in advertising sales. The event will be Wednesday, May 2nd at MARC Radio office located at 100 NW 76th Drive, Suite 2, Gainesville, Florida. Interested individuals will have an opportunity to meet the MARC Radio team and find out more about career opportunities in the field of advertising sales. Applications will be available and resumes accepted, follow up interviews may be scheduled as well. For more information, contact MARC Radio via email at careers@marcradio.com or call (352) 313-3150.

MARC Radio is a Florida based company and Gainesville-Ocala’s largest owner of radio stations. MARC stations include Urban/Hip Hop Magic 101.3, Alternative 100.5 The Buzz, Country music “I Am Country 106.9”, Classic Hits 100.9 and Christian Teach/Talk “The Shepherd” on 720 & 1430 AM and 96.3 & 103.5 FM.

MARC Radio

100 NW 76th Drive, Suite 2, Gainesville, FL 32607

(p) 352-313-3150 (f) 352-313-3166