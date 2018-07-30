WOFL TV Fox35 / WRBW TV My65, Orlando

WOGX TV Fox51, Gainesville /

July 26, 2018

NEWS

MANAGING EDITOR (Regular Full Time / Orlando): Manage daily news coverage and operation of the assignment desk to include the following duties: Develop and implement strategies for effective, efficient and smooth operation of the assignment desk to ensure maximum news production and most efficient use of resources. Work with reporters and crews to maximize news coverage of daily news events. Attend editorial meetings. Monitor scanners for breaking news. Assign news crews and equipment to cover stories. Gather meaningful news information from available sources for newscasts. Work closely with other news managers and producers in executing daily and future story coverage. Lead and supervise assignment editors and set goals to ensure strategic coverage goals and objectives are met. Lead and oversee training for assignment editors and help design systems to make sure local content goals are met. Drive digital media content through the assignment desk by identifying streaming sources and potential digital stories. Work closely with the digital team. Oversee daily planning functions to ensure consistent news coverage of continuing stories and sharing of resources among newscasts. Plan coverage of special events, such as the Daytona 500, sports championships, parades, etc. Supervise assignment planners to develop and execute strategies for future news stories, projects and newscasts. Ensure follow-up stories and assignments are pursued. College/University degree in broadcast journalism or other related field. A minimum of three years’ experience on a TV news assignment desk preferred. Working knowledge of newsroom computers, the Internet and computer-assisted reporting.

