Managing Editor

We are looking for a skilled Managing Editor to oversee our company's daily news content operations. You will be reporting to the VP of Content and supervise writers, editors and other staff. We are seeking a strong leader who is aggressive, competitive and creative. A managing editor combines the innovativeness of a writer with the practical focus of an operations manager. You should be able to suggest ideas for stories and see them through to publication for digital and television. We expect excellent organizational and leaderships skills as well as a unique problem-solving ability.

Full Time

Altamonte Springs – 32714, Florida
http://www.salsa981.com

Experience:
· Proven experience as managing editor or relevant role in a medium to large market
· Exceptional ability in copywriting and editing
· Proficiency in Spanish and English
· Working knowledge of online platforms like WordPress and SEO concepts
· Abilities in planning and coordinating people and operations
· Excellent organizational and leadership skills
· Outstanding communication and people abilities
· Reliability and efficiency
· Attention to detail
· Must be able to work with a high degree of accuracy and have the ability to solve problems quickly
· Must have unrestricted authorization to work in the United States
· BSc/BA in journalism or relevant field

Essential Functions:
· Plan and manage all daily operations
· Hire, coach and supervise personnel
· Collaborate with the Digital Content Director to determine issues' content and topics (planning and storytelling)
· Coordinate editorial publications and meetings
· Plan and approve assignments for writers and editors
· Control schedules and enforce deadlines (for writers, photographers, MMJ's etc.)
· Oversee proofreading procedures and edit copy when necessary
· Assist in evaluating finalized copy for compliance with policies, style and tone
· Make decisions on breaking stories to place the stations in a position to be the go to authority for breaking news
· Help cultivate unique story ideas and tips with an astute journalistic sense
· Work closely with reporters to develop and refine their professional skills and coach performance of direct reports as needed
· Resolve issues as they arise
· Attend events on behalf of the company when needed
· Other duties as assigned

Please note this job description is not designed to cover or contain a comprehensive listing of activities, duties or responsibilities that are required of the employee for this job. Duties, responsibilities and activities may change at any time with or without notice.

Apply Online at: Entravision.com

