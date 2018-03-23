ENTRAVISION.COM

Date Posted: 03/19/2018

Managing Editor

Location/Market: Orlando, FL

JOB DESCRIPTION

Summary

We are looking for a skilled Managing Editor to oversee our company’s daily news content operations. You will be reporting to the VP of Content and supervise writers, editors and other staff. We are seeking a strong leader who is aggressive, competitive and creative. A managing editor combines the innovativeness of a writer with the practical focus of an operations manager. You should be able to suggest ideas for stories and see them through to publication for digital and television. We expect excellent organizational and leaderships skills as well as a unique problem-solving ability.

Essential Functions

Plan and manage all daily operations

Hire, coach and supervise personnel

Collaborate with the Digital Content Director to determine issues’ content and topics (planning and storytelling)

Coordinate editorial publications and meetings

Plan and approve assignments for writers and editors

Control schedules and enforce deadlines (for writers, photographers, MMJ’s etc.)

Oversee proofreading procedures and edit copy when necessary

Assist in evaluating finalized copy for compliance with policies, style and tone

Make decisions on breaking stories to place the stations in a position to be the go to authority for breaking news

Help cultivate unique story ideas and tips with an astute journalistic sense

Work closely with reporters to develop and refine their professional skills and coach performance of direct reports as needed

Resolve issues as they arise

Attend events on behalf of the company when needed.

Other duties as assigned

Position Type/Expected Hours of Work

This is a full time position. Actual hours and schedule may vary.

Supervisory Responsibility

Reports directly to VP of News, Social Affairs and Wellness

Required Education and Experience

Proven experience as managing editor or relevant role in a medium to large market

Exceptional ability in copywriting and editing

Proficiency in Spanish and English

Working knowledge of online platforms like WordPress and SEO concepts

Abilities in planning and coordinating people and operations

Excellent organizational and leadership skills

Outstanding communication and people abilities

Reliability and efficiency

Attention to detail

Must be able to work with a high degree of accuracy and have the ability to solve problems quickly

Must have unrestricted authorization to work in the United States

BSc/BA in journalism or relevant field

Other Duties

Please note this job description is not designed to cover or contain a comprehensive listing of activities, duties or responsibilities that are required of the employee for this job. Duties, responsibilities and activities may change at any time with or without notice.

Entravision Communications Corporation participates in the E-Verify system operated by the US Department of Homeland Security and the Social Security Administration and will use E-Verify to confirm work eligibility for all new hire employees.

Entravision Communications is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

We encourage women and minorities to apply.

