Managing Editor

Essential Functions

Plan and manage all daily operations

Hire, coach and supervise personnel

Collaborate with the Digital Content Director to determine issues’

content and topics (planning and

storytelling)

Coordinate editorial publications and meetings

Plan and approve assignments for writers and editors

Control schedules and enforce deadlines (for writers,

photographers, MMJ’s etc.)

Oversee proofreading procedures and edit copy when necessary

Assist in evaluating finalized copy for compliance with policies,

style and tone

Make decisions on breaking stories to place the stations in a

position to be the go to authority for breaking news

Help cultivate unique story ideas and tips with an astute

journalistic sense

Work closely with reporters to develop and refine their

professional skills and coach performance of direct reports as needed

Resolve issues as they arise

Attend events on behalf of the company when needed

Other duties as assigned

Planning and managing all daily operations

Hiring, coaching and supervising personnel

Collaborating with Digital Content Director to determine issues’

content and topics