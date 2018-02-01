|Position/Title:
Managing Editor
|Details:
We are looking for a skilled Managing Editor to oversee our company’s daily news
|Vacancy Type:
Full Time
|Date Posted:
1/29/2018
|Closing Date:
2/28/2018
|State:
Florida
|URL:
http://www.salsa981.com
|
Required
· Proven experience as managing editor or relevant role in a medium to large market
· Exceptional ability in copywriting and editing
· Proficiency in Spanish and English
· Working knowledge of online platforms like WordPress and SEO concepts
· Abilities in planning and coordinating people and operations
· Excellent organizational and leadership skills
· Outstanding communication and people abilities
· Reliability and efficiency
· Attention to detail
· Must be able to work with a high degree of accuracy and have the ability to solve problems quickly
· Must have unrestricted authorization to work in the United States
BSc/BA in journalism or relevant field
|
Essential Functions
Plan and manage all daily operations
Hire, coach and supervise personnel
Collaborate with the Digital Content Director to determine issues’
Coordinate editorial publications and meetings
Plan and approve assignments for writers and editors
Control schedules and enforce deadlines (for writers,
Oversee proofreading procedures and edit copy when necessary
Assist in evaluating finalized copy for compliance with policies,
Make decisions on breaking stories to place the stations in a
Help cultivate unique story ideas and tips with an astute
Work closely with reporters to develop and refine their
Planning and managing all daily operations
|Contact:
Apply Online at:
Entravision.com