Sent On: 6/28/2019
Subject: New Job listing from Orlando-Daytona Beach-Melbourne,FL
From: Blanca Vega
Email: bvega@hearst.com
Category:
Media – Journalism – Newspaper
Position/Title:
Managing Editor
Details:
WESH-TV is looking for our next Managing Editor— someone who can run the assignment desk and help guide a group of talented, eager journalists. If you have the organization skills to keep our newsroom ahead of the competition, a passion for good and complete storytelling and the calmness to deal with a barrage of reporter questions, we want to hear from you.
The WESH 2 News Managing Editor is a key newsroom position. The ME is third in command in this shop, overseeing daily coverage and logistics. The ME is also responsible for long-range planning, working on scripts and playing a key role in our political coverage.
Experience Requirements:
Prior experience as an assignment manager, news producer or reporter.
Education:
College degree in TV/Video Production, or related field preferred, or related experience.
Equivalent military training from Defense Information School (DINFOS) and associated experience will be considered.
Vacancy Type:
Full Time
Date Posted:
6/26/2019
Closing Date:
7/26/2019
City:
Winter Park – 32789
State:
Florida
URL:
https://hearst.referrals.selectminds.com/television/jobs/managing-editor-6277
Contact:
Please visit http://careers.hearsttelevision.com/ to apply. EOE
Apply Online URL:
https://hearst.referrals.selectminds.com/television/jobs/managing-editor-6277
Job posted by an EQUAL EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER