Sent On: 6/28/2019

Subject: New Job listing from Orlando-Daytona Beach-Melbourne,FL

From: Blanca Vega

Email: bvega@hearst.com

Category:

Media – Journalism – Newspaper

Position/Title:

Managing Editor

Details:

WESH-TV is looking for our next Managing Editor— someone who can run the assignment desk and help guide a group of talented, eager journalists. If you have the organization skills to keep our newsroom ahead of the competition, a passion for good and complete storytelling and the calmness to deal with a barrage of reporter questions, we want to hear from you.

The WESH 2 News Managing Editor is a key newsroom position. The ME is third in command in this shop, overseeing daily coverage and logistics. The ME is also responsible for long-range planning, working on scripts and playing a key role in our political coverage.

Experience Requirements:

Prior experience as an assignment manager, news producer or reporter.

Education:

College degree in TV/Video Production, or related field preferred, or related experience.

Equivalent military training from Defense Information School (DINFOS) and associated experience will be considered.

Vacancy Type:

Full Time

Date Posted:

6/26/2019

Closing Date:

7/26/2019

City:

Winter Park – 32789

State:

Florida

URL:

https://hearst.referrals.selectminds.com/television/jobs/managing-editor-6277

Contact:

Please visit http://careers.hearsttelevision.com/ to apply. EOE

Apply Online URL:

https://hearst.referrals.selectminds.com/television/jobs/managing-editor-6277

Job posted by an EQUAL EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER