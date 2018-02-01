Details: WESH/WKCF-TV has an opening for an experienced broadcast Maintenance Technician. The Maintenance Technician maintains the technical integrity of the station’s on-air signals and its equipment from acquisition to distribution. This position supports all station efforts in-house and on remote location. Job Responsibilities: Maintains digital transmitters, microwave central receive sites, satellite antenna systems, signal distribution and routing systems, processing systems, monitoring devices, and automation systems. Maintains production equipment including robotic camera system, production switcher, play out servers, graphics devices, lighting systems, weather graphics and weather systems, audio consoles, microphones, and IFBs. Maintains news-gathering equipment including ENG cameras, field gear, ENG, DSNG, and SNG trucks, editing systems, and support devices. Maintains support equipment including master and sub switchers, monitors, videotape machines, XDCAM decks, computer systems, microphones, and intercoms. Conducts troubleshooting, installation, research, documentation, and cabling tasks. Experience Requirements: Should have 2+ years of experience working as a maintenance technician at a commercial television station with extensive experience in maintaining and troubleshooting a wide variety of broadcast equipment or 2+ years of experience in a related military occupation specialty Qualification Requirements: Must have a solid background in broadcast television systems, transmission, and satellite communications Must have excellent troubleshooting and problem-solving skills with the ability to repair equipment down to the circuit level Must have knowledge of computers, computer systems, and networking Must have advanced skill with video production, microwave systems, IT infrastructure, and station automation Desired to have experience maintaining and troubleshooting digital transmitters Desired to have experience with Autocad for system design and layout Must be able to lift, carry, and move up to 50 lbs., climb ladders, work on rooftops and in confined spaces Must be flexible to work various days and non-standard shifts as assigned Must have the ability to work effectively with other team members and independently Must be capable of following instructions, verbal and written Must have the ability work with minimal supervision Must have the ability to sit or stand for long periods of time Must have excellent vision (with or without corrective lenses) with ability to read and distinguish colors. Education: Associates degree in electronic engineering or a minimum of two-years of an accredited technical electronics school equivalent. Military training and experience in electronics, avionics or related fields will be considered SBE CPBE (or better) certification a plus. Military Broadcast Television Equipment Maintenance (BTVEM) course from Defense Information School (DINFOS) a plus.