Jacksonville WJXX-TV-(ABC-TV) seeks a Local Sales Manager. This position is responsible for creating and executing a sales strategy for a Top 50 television market delivering customer solutions through an integrated suite of media platforms, including television, Internet, mobile and events. The position requires growing core shares on direct, agency and digital business. The Local Sales Manager will be responsible for recruiting and developing a strong sales team; and will successfully work with all levels of the Jacksonville advertising agency and direct client community. The position reports to Director of Sales.

• Manage key local and regional accounts with account executives.

• Maintain customer satisfaction and accountability through consultative selling.

• Work closely with marketing department to generate & implement lead generation opportunities.

• Identify market potential through lead generation and qualification.

• Accurately identify, monitor and forecast sales and marketing trends for key business segments.

• Develop short-term, mid-term and long-term business plan for sales department.

• Complete appropriate business activity reports and forecasts as required.

• Review and adjust metrics to monitor sales/market share change.

• Expand sales in existing accounts by introducing new products and services; developing new applications.

• Achieve sales operational objectives by contributing information and recommendations to overall strategic plan by monitoring competitive products and feedback from market and forecast sales and achieve goals.

• Coaching and timely relevant feedback to sales reps to assist them in better serving their customers.

• Accesses sales staff with ride-along coaching, participating in client meetings and utilizing a check list to assess sales account executives in different situations. Offers and recommends appropriate training for the account executives.

• Recommends creative ideas that improve the company’s competitive position and the bottom line. Develops creative and effective customer focused solutions using all media platforms. We are an Equal Opportunity Employer and value the benefits of diversity in our workplace. Experience:

4 Year(s) Requirements:

• Preferred Bachelor’s Degree in marketing or advertising.

• Four years of sales management in television preferred.

• Strong problem solving and analytical skills required.

• Good communicator who can communicate and sell ideas and solutions.

• Must have strong time management and organizational skills; candidate must be able to work in a fast paced, high-pressured, evolving environment.

• Demonstrated interpersonal and leadership skills for motivating staff and maximizing revenue performance.

• Proficiency with Excel, Word, One Domain, Wide Orbit Sales, Wide Orbit Traffic-(preferred) and qualitative data (Scarborough or Stowell).

• Documented record of exceeding activity and revenue goals. Contact Company:

Jacksonville,FL Contact E-Mail:

jwhitson@firstcoastnews.com Contact Details:

Jeff Whitson