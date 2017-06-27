Local Sales Manager

Associate Producer
Job Qualifications:
- Develop and implement strategic plans to achieve station goals on-air and online.
- Analyze rates and manage inventory.
- Create commission plans that will enable the team to achieve its goals.
- Train and motivate local account executives.
- Oversee selling efforts, including new business, through traditional and non-traditional revenue streams, packaging and pricing.
- Build ratings estimates and selling retail strategies.
- Develop strong client relationships and engage with client entertainment.
Job Qualifications:
- Broadcast sales management experience preferred.
- Proven record, leadership skills, strong motivational skills and the ability to teach.
- Strong organizational abilities, polished presentation, speaking and negotiating skills.
- Good communication skills and the ability to develop relationships.
- Must be detail and deadline oriented.
- Knowledge of Scarborough, CMR and Wide Orbit desired.
- Experience in inventory management.
- Comprehensive computer and software knowledge.
- Must have valid driver’s license.
Apply Here: http://www.fox35orlando.com/about/jobs