JOB TITLE: Local Sales Manager

JOB OPENING DATE: January 31, 2019

Position Summary

Univision is the most trusted brand by Hispanic America. We reach and engage with the fastest growing segment of the population via our multi-media platforms. Here is your opportunity to lead a passionate and dedicated sales team. Univision Miami seeks a dynamic and innovative Local Sales Manager with a proven winning track record to lead this team of professionals.

This role is responsible for maximizing Miami’s Radio revenue and share opportunities. Job duties include setting the local sales strategy, revenue planning, forecasting, inventory management and talent recruitment & development amongst other. Proven track record in transactional business as well as new business development. Superior Client relationships a must.

Job Responsibilities

Establishing and approving local account list, generating leads and setting local market strategy including integration strategy on key accounts for growth and new business targets. Managing forecasting and accurate pending reports.

Coaching and providing feedback to Account Executives, including accompanying on sales calls, role playing etc.

Managing inventory and pricing strategy, including approving exceptions where needed

Creating management and revenue report, metrics dashboards and other internal reporting

Manage support staff to ensure sales process effectiveness and manage staff on day to day operations. (Performance, attendance, vacation approvals).

Required Skills & Experience

Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent experience and a minimum of 5 years experience in Media / Advertising Sales of which minimum of 2 years was in a manager capacity

Strong Radio Knowledge

Proven track record of managing and delivering quotas

Strong written and verbal communications skills

Strong book of local customer accounts

Desired Skills & Experience

Bilingual (Spanish/English) communication skills

Knowledge of relevant systems & resources (e.g., Nielsen, Miller Kaplan, Matrix, WideOrbit, Strata)

Prior experience in Spanish language broadcasting

Please apply on our Univision Careers Webpage:

https://Univision.csod.com/ux/ats/careersite/2/home/requisition/2961?c=univision

UNIVISION (WLTV-23, WAMI-69, WAMR-107.5FM, WRTO-98.3FM, WQBA-1140AM,

WAQI-710 AM)

